Shamrock Chocolate Madness is back! Head to McDonald’s between March 11, 2017 and March 17, 2017 and treat yourself to a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe’, Shamrock Shake, Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Hot Chocolate or a Shamrock Mocha and 25 cents will be donated to your local Ronald McDonald House. You can help keep families close…

read more